Missouri’s tax-free holiday weekend starts Friday

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri’s tax-free holiday weekend starts Friday.

The tax-free weekend allows Missourians to shop through Sunday without paying sales tax on certain back-to-school essentials, such as school supplies, certain electronics and clothing.

Click here for more information, including a list of cities, counties and districts that are not participating.

