Local artist’s mural moves more than just minds

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Many murals are made with moving messages, but News 4 Steve Harris found one that moves more than just minds.

The mural in the Delmar Loop is the brainchild of a company known for cell service.

“Verizon has selected one artist from every major city to do a call for kindness mural,” explained Peat Eyez Wollaeger.

Wallaeger’s mural uses his trademark eye, along with Wi-Fi bars and a message.

“I hope they take that and are inspired to go do something good for somebody else,” he said.

With the help of a phone app, the mural animates.

