Indicted St. Louis City aldermen waive rights to file pre-trial motions

By Lauren Trager
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Former St. Louis aldermen Lewis Reed, John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd all waived their rights to file pre-trial motions after they were accused of getting cash payments for political favors.

Legal experts say that means the once-prominent city hall figures could soon be making plea deals. Collins-Muhammad has already said he’s reached a deal with the feds.

Read: St. Louis Board of Aldermen President, 2 others indicted by federal grand jury

