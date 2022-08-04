Indicted St. Louis City aldermen waive rights to file pre-trial motions

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Former St. Louis aldermen Lewis Reed, John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd all waived their rights to file pre-trial motions after they were accused of getting cash payments for political favors.

Legal experts say that means the once-prominent city hall figures could soon be making plea deals. Collins-Muhammad has already said he’s reached a deal with the feds.

