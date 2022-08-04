How to win the ALDI wedding of your dreams

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ALDI is throwing one lucky couple a wedding fit for a superfan!

The winning couple will be married at the ALDI Insights Center in Batavia, Illinois. The couple will receive travel accommodations, wedding day hair and makeup, a professional photographer and a reception for up to 50 guests.

Click here to register for a chance to win.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.