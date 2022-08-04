How to win the ALDI wedding of your dreams

ALDI Logo
ALDI Logo(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ALDI is throwing one lucky couple a wedding fit for a superfan!

The winning couple will be married at the ALDI Insights Center in Batavia, Illinois. The couple will receive travel accommodations, wedding day hair and makeup, a professional photographer and a reception for up to 50 guests.

Click here to register for a chance to win.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pastor Bryan Moore talks inside Jubilee Community Church about former church member Ryan...
North St. Louis church aims to create roadmap for addiction treatment after member’s overdose death
A before and after photo shows Justin Smith as as he went off for treatment in West Virginia...
Fentanyl survivors build brighter future as record numbers die in the dark
As politicians waiver, thousands of Missourians die every year due to overdoses.
Funding and political action fall short as fentanyl crisis in St. Louis region explodes
Left: Jessica Kelly with her son who she left behind after taking a fatal dose of...
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever