How to win the ALDI wedding of your dreams
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ALDI is throwing one lucky couple a wedding fit for a superfan!
The winning couple will be married at the ALDI Insights Center in Batavia, Illinois. The couple will receive travel accommodations, wedding day hair and makeup, a professional photographer and a reception for up to 50 guests.
Click here to register for a chance to win.
