Cardinals to take on Cubs across the pond in 2023 London series

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, center, hugs teammate Yadier Molina, left, with fellow...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, center, hugs teammate Yadier Molina, left, with fellow teammate Adam Wainwright (50) after being introduced before the start of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs will take their rivalry to the United Kingdom in 2023.

As part of the MLB London Series, the two-game series will take place from June 24 - 25 at London Stadium. The teams were scheduled to play there in 2020, but those games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year.  The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience,” said William O. DeWitt Jr., Cardinals Chairman and CEO. “I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans in London will love these games and we look forward to creating some new Cardinals fans overseas.”

An agreement between the Major League Baseball and several United Kingdom baseball groups will ensure MLB London games annually through 2026.

