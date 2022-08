Weather Discussion:

There will be a few stray showers with a rumble or two possible through about 7pm. Then we’ll be dry overnight.

Friday will be similar. Partly cloudy & largely dry, with only a 20% chance of a stray shower or storm.

The humidity is expected to remain high through the weekend but dry weather is expected.

24 Hour Period (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.