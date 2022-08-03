Thousands without power as storms move through area

A tree over a truck in Alton on August 3, 2022.(Brandon Shaw)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in Missouri. Less than 45 minutes later, Ameren had reports of just under 17,000 people without service in Missouri and Illinois.

There have also been reports of multiple large trees down in St. Clair.

4Warn Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch through the evening

The St. Louis area is under a severe thunderstorm watch through the evening as storms fire off the cold front. A flood watch has been issued from Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The 4Warn Storm Team said the strongest thunderstorms are possible through 10 p.m. with 60mph winds and large hail being the primary threats.

