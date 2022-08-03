Stunner: Pinner upsets Dogan for GOP nomination in St. Louis County Executive’s race

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Author Katherine Pinner has pulled off a political shocker. She defeated State Senator Shamed Dogan Tuesday and will be the Republican nominee for St. Louis County Executive in November.

Pinner was a heavy underdog to Dogan, a State Senator who has represented parts of southwest St. Louis County in Jefferson City since 2015.

The race for the GOP nomination was not much of a campaign, neither candidate did very much advertising during the primary.

Pinner will be an underdog against incumbent Sam Page in the fall.

