Schmitt wins GOP nomination in Missouri Senate race

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican nomination for the open US Senate seat in Missouri.

Schmitt defeated Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, former Gov. Eric Greitens and several other challengers. Early polling indicated Greitens was ahead in the race, causing concern among Republicans that the scandal-plagued former governor could win the nomination. Many believe Greitens was the weakest general election candidate.

In late June, various conservative groups began running ads boosting Schmitt and attacking Greitens. Recent polling showed Schmitt with a comfortable lead in the primary.

Schmitt, a Glendale resident, is heavily favored to win the general election in November.

