Page declares victory over Jane Dueker in Dem. primary for St. Louis County Executive

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says he has won his party’s nomination to serve another term.

Page defeated lawyer Jane Dueker, who has been a prominent Page critic, for the Democratic nomination in the County Executive’s race. Page became County Executive in 2019 after Steve Stenger resigned amid a pay-to-play scandal. He was then elected in 2020 to serve for the rest of Stenger’s term.

Page will face either Katherine Pinner or State Senator Shamed Dogan in the fall.

