Page declares victory over Jane Dueker in Dem. primary for St. Louis County Executive

FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a...
FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a news conference in Town and Country, Mo. Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is urging the County Council to adopt a mask requirement when it meets Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Page's mask mandate was overturned last month by the council, and a judge last week granted a temporary restraining order to halt it. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says he has won his party’s nomination to serve another term.

Page defeated lawyer Jane Dueker, who has been a prominent Page critic, for the Democratic nomination in the County Executive’s race. Page became County Executive in 2019 after Steve Stenger resigned amid a pay-to-play scandal. He was then elected in 2020 to serve for the rest of Stenger’s term.

Page will face either Katherine Pinner or State Senator Shamed Dogan in the fall.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

East St. Louis addresses successes, challenges in first press conference following historic...
East St. Louis addresses successes, challenges in first press conference following historic flooding
Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, is providing support to St. Louis...
Team Rubicon offers free aid to flood victims in St. Louis
pet of the week
Meet Loki! Our Pet of the Week
beagles
Beagles rescued from medical facility arrive in St. Louis