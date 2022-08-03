NAACP to discuss gun violence intiative after CBC football star death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis branch of the NAACP will announce an initiative to reduce gun violence in St. Louis City.

The organization will propose changes within the court system, the St. Louis Police Department, and St. Louis Public Schools. NAACP will also urge the Board of Alderman to pass legislation.

This initiative was spurred on by the death of Damion Baker. Baker, a former CBC high school football star, was out with friends when a fight broke out and he was killed in a downtown St. Louis parking lot.

His family will help announce the resolution for change.

