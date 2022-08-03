Mayor Jones signs bill aimed and improving trust between police, community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill Wednesday aimed at improving trust between police and the community.

Board Bill 47 creates the Division of Civilian Oversight, which will be an independent agency where civilians will investigate police misconduct and force incidents and initiate the disciplinary process. The Division will review complaints filed either online or in-person and have subpoena power to all legally permissible information and access to city jails to investigate complaints.

“There is no real public safety without public involvement in the incidents that directly impact them, as cooperation between community and law enforcement is essential,” said Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom. “This independent oversight division will bring help our public safety divisions win and retain trust.”

To be appointed to the division by Mayor Jones, individuals must apply and be approved by the public safety and Board of Aldermen. The Division will be led by Commissioner of the Civilian Oversight Board Matthew Brummund.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.