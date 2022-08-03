Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(MGN)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in North City Wednesday.

Just before 3:30 p..m, a man was shot lying in the street near Blackstone Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King. He was pronounced dead when police arrived.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (847

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Damion Baker
NAACP to discuss gun violence intiative after CBC football star death
Damion Baker
NAACP to discuss gun violence intiative after CBC football star death
homi investigation
Man dead after shooting in DeBaliviere Place neighborhood
homi investigation
Man dead after shooting in DeBaliviere Place neighborhood