Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in North City Wednesday.

Just before 3:30 p..m, a man was shot lying in the street near Blackstone Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King. He was pronounced dead when police arrived.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (847

