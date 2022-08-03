Man pleads guilty to role in Metro East theft ring

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man pleaded guilty to his role in numerous residential burglaries and stolen vehicles that occurred in the Metro East in 2021.

Larry Thompson, 36, pleaded guilty last Friday in two cases against him including offenses related to motor vehicles, criminal damages to property over $10,000, aggravated fleeing and running from a police officer, and residential burglary. He was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In February 2021, the Sheriff’s office investigated an abandoned car and discovered Thompson’s outstanding warrant. The vehicle contained drug paraphernalia, burglary tools, and stolen items, authorities said.

After being released on bond as charges pended, Thompson was later identified as part of the local theft ring and was arrested in a stolen GMC Sierra.

“These convictions are thanks to the cooperative investigative efforts between Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Wood River Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, and our office. Because of that work, we built strong cases that led to multiple criminal convictions. Together our offices will continue working diligently to identify, investigate and prosecute criminals like these and pursue justice for hard-working victims of thefts in our area,” stated Madison County’s State Attorney Tom Haine.

Thomas was one of seven suspects in the string of thefts. An additional suspect, Curtis Faust, was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections this February.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute thefts, especially vehicle thefts, in our area,” said Haine.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.