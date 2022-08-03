Florissant resource center for flood victims closing early due of weather

FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- Officials are closing down a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Florissant at 5 p.m. as bad weather moves into the St. Louis region.

Multiple resource centers were planned across the region this week for victims of last week’s flooding. Now, Wednesday’s weather is impeding the progress of getting people the help they need.

Officials were expecting about 1,000 people to show up for flood assistance. There were already hundreds waiting before 3 p.m., when it was set to start.

News 4 will provide storm updates as the weather moves into the area.

