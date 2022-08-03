Father convicted in Christian Ferguson’s death now found guilty of sex crimes against child

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The man previously convicted of murdering his son has now been found guilty of raping a child under the age of 14.

Dawan Ferguson was convicted on Wednesday of five sex crimes against children in a St. Louis County Circuit Court. His sentencing was set for Sept. 16.

Last month, following a week-long trial, the 49-year-old was found guilty of first-degree murder in the presumed death of his son, Christian Ferguson. The 9-year-old was reported missing in June 2003. His body has never been found.

