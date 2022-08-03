Detention officer charged with selling narcotics to inmates, sheriff says

Steven Michael Crowder has been charged with nine total counts in connection with a scheme to...
Steven Michael Crowder has been charged with nine total counts in connection with a scheme to sell narcotics to inmates in the Troup County Jail.(Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – A detention officer in Georgia is facing charges for bringing narcotics into a jail and selling them to inmates, officials said.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, if convicted, detention officer Steven Michael Crowder could face up to 25 years in prison.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began last month after allegations surfaced that Crowder was selling narcotics to inmates at the Troup County Jail through a middleman.

Crowder has been a detention officer with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office since January.

“Every person who joins our staff is held to a higher standard, and I personally tell each of them the consequences they will face should they make the choice to bring contraband in the jail or participate in criminal behavior,” Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said.

Crowder was charged with four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, four counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates, and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The sheriff said the inmates involved will also face charges once the investigation is complete.

