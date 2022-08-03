Cardinals Family Grab Bag fundraiser returns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals Family Autographed Baseball Grab Bag fundraiser returns on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m.

The significant others of Cardinals players and coaches will sell mystery grab bags to fans for $60 at Ford Plaza and Budweiser Terrace. Each bag will have one autographed baseball from a current player or coach.

Proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards St. Louis Area Floodbank, Rung for Women, and Make-A-Wish Missouri, and Kansas. Fans who are unable to attend the game can purchase the bags online at cardinals.com/grabbags.

