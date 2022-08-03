Bush defeats Roberts in Dem. primary for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Congresswoman Cori Bush has beat challenger Steve Roberts in the Democratic primary for Missouri’s First Congressional District.

Bush defeated Roberts, a State Senator who represents downtown St. Louis and nearby neighborhoods in Jefferson City, to win renomination in the heavily Democratic First District, which includes all of St. Louis City, most of North County and a small slice of Mid-County. Several other candidates were also challenging Bush.

Roberts has been connected to scandal. He was accused by State Representative Cora Faith Walker of sexual assault in 2016 and is also accused of groping a SLU law student the year before. Roberts denies both accusations. Walker suddenly died of a heart condition in March.

Bush upset longtime Congressman Lacy Clay in the 2020 Democratic primary on her way to being elected. She is heavily favored to win the general election in November as the First District is the most heavily Democratic Congressional seat in Missouri.

