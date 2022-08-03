Ballparks of America hosts 28 teams for Cal Ripken World Series Tournament in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - This week, Ballparks of America in Branson Welcomes National and International Teams for the Cal Ripken World Series Tournament.

Twenty teams from across the United States and eight international teams qualified to compete from August 4 through August 13.

Last summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not all international teams were able to compete. However, his year, four additional international teams are making way to Branson. Hundreds of teams participate in the qualification process through state or regional tournaments. Teams will arrive on Wednesday to check in and go through uniform fittings.

The teams will also stay in the Major League-style team suites on the Ballparks of America campus and have a chance to experience numerous attractions throughout the Branson community. City leaders say events like this also have a huge economic impact on the tourist town.

“These ball teams travel in with grandparents, brothers, sisters, and parents,” said Branson Chamber of Commerce President Jason Outman. “They’re going to get out there, eat at the restaurants, but they’re also going to visit our attractions. They’re going to go to Silver Dollar City, they’re going to do the go-karts, and go see a show.“

”There’s definitely enough downtime where teams have the opportunity to mingle,” said Ballparks of America Assistant General Manager Brad Margolin. “It’s one of the really cool experiences with this tournament. Bringing teams from all parts of the country and world coming together for the great sport of baseball.”

The teams will participate in opening ceremonies on Thursday, followed by a home run derby at 7 p.m. on the St. Louis field.

