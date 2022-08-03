4Warn Weather: Hot ahead of the storms

Weather Discussion: Today is a Weather Alert Day. There is potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon in addition to flood risk. Timing for the strongest storms looks to be between 3 pm and 10 pm, however, the rain will continue through the Thursday morning commute.

Breakdown - Storms will develop today off the cold front and enter a more favorable environment with instability as they push southeast. So the expectation is that they will strengthen with the movement this afternoon. Wind up to 60mph, and hail will be the two primary threats with storms that reach severe limits. Additionally, possible flooding is a concern. While 1-3″ of rain is the likely common amount, pockets of 4-5″ can’t be ruled out. The St. Louis Metro is also in that zone where higher rainfall is possible. Keep up with us through the day as we continue to monitor the storm potential.

In addition to storms, temperatures will be hot initially this afternoon with highs jumping to the upper 90s. Heat Advisories remain in effect throughout the day.

Today (KMOV)

