$21M funding to improve Cahokia Heights sewer system, Pritzker announces

ILLINOIS (KMOV) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced millions of funds will be allocated to support infrastructure projects in Cahokia Heights.

The money through Rebuild Illinois will help replace and restore 35 lift stations, 3,500 feet of slip lining for the city’s main trunk line and 5,800 feet of cured-in-place pipe liner including 1,500 feet of sewer line repair.

“No community should have to go without clean drinking water and functional waste infrastructure, and our Rebuild Illinois capital plan is investing across the state to correct those inequities,” said Pritzker.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency alongside officials will ensure funds address chronic problems within the system.

“Families who call Cahokia Heights home have dealt with persistent sewage and flooding issues in their homes, neighborhoods and community for decades,” said State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea).

Rebuild Illinois aims to improve every infrastructure aspect from transportation and water to state facilities and schools.

