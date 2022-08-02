Teen shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis identified

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An overnight shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead Tuesday, St. Louis City police said.

Just after 1 a.m., officers found Jamari Adams, 17, gunned down on Cass Avenue near 14th Street in the Carr Square neighborhood.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

