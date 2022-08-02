Person of interest in custody after University City double shooting

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and one was killed Monday night in University City, police said.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Bartmer around 10:45 p.m. and found a man and woman shot inside a house. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died and the woman is in stable condition, police said. University City Police did not identify the deceased man in a press release Tuesday.

Police said witnesses saw a white sedan leaving the scene after the shooting. Police also said a person of interest was arrested but did not provide details on the suspect.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.