Man turns himself in after fight leaves 3 people shot in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man accused of shooting three people following a fight in the Metro East turned himself in, police said.

Khalind Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, is being held on a $250,000 bond on three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, witnesses said Hayes got into an argument with a man at a nearby business. After the place closed, the 27-year-old lingered on North Charles with a group of friends and three women. Police said Hayes was then confronted again by the man, who was now accompanied by his friends.

The argument escalated into a fight.

After the scuffle, Hayes allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. Officers were flagged down by someone inside a red car at the scene. They found one man shot in the buttocks, and two women were grazed by bullets in their lower bodies. He called police advising he wanted to turn himself in after the shooting. He was arrested at police headquarters.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.