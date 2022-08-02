Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for possession of gun after domestic violence incident

St. Louis man sentenced to five years in prison for gun crime after domestic violence incident
St. Louis man sentenced to five years in prison for gun crime after domestic violence incident(MGN)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man will be serving time in prison for getting caught with a gun.

De’Aliz’e Jones, 25, admitted that on Dec. 30, 2020, he was arguing with his girlfriend at an apartment in the 3600 block of Shaw Blvd. according to police. Reports say that he was kicked out of his apartment, and police found Jones’ girlfriend with a cut lip, a bloody nose, and a large bruise on her forehead.

Police arrested Jones after they discovered that he was carrying a semi-automatic pistol with a large capacity magazine on his ankle. Officials say he had two prior robbery convictions and a conviction on a 2018 domestic violence charge and was on probation at the time of the incident.

Jones pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a gun. He was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Montrel Alexander is accused of killing a man at a downtown St. Louis transit center on August...
Suspect charged after man killed inside downtown St. Louis transit center
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed robbery in the Central West End
Generic Gavel
New York man sentenced in 2020 case that caused airplane to be diverted to St. Louis
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed man robs group walking in Central West End
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed man robs man walking in Central West End