Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for possession of gun after domestic violence incident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man will be serving time in prison for getting caught with a gun.

De’Aliz’e Jones, 25, admitted that on Dec. 30, 2020, he was arguing with his girlfriend at an apartment in the 3600 block of Shaw Blvd. according to police. Reports say that he was kicked out of his apartment, and police found Jones’ girlfriend with a cut lip, a bloody nose, and a large bruise on her forehead.

Police arrested Jones after they discovered that he was carrying a semi-automatic pistol with a large capacity magazine on his ankle. Officials say he had two prior robbery convictions and a conviction on a 2018 domestic violence charge and was on probation at the time of the incident.

Jones pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a gun. He was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

