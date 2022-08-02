Man drowns while swimming in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old who drowned in a pool in north St. Louis Country has been identified Tuesday.

According to St. Louis County Police, 59-year-old Keven Wright was found unresponsive in the deep end of a swimming pool in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive. Wright had a medical emergency while swimming in 9 feet of water.

Paramedics pulled him from the water and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

