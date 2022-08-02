Man accused of shooting White Castle employee accused in 2 other robberies

white castle shooting arrest
white castle shooting arrest
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wentzville man who is accused of shooting a White Castle employee during a robbery in University City is facing charges in connection with two other robberies.

Matthew Sabir, 37, is facing three federal robbery charges, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Authorities allege that Sabir robbed a White Castle on Olive on June 22, and then robbed a BP gas station and the same White Castle location the next day. Sabir shot at an employee at the White Castle during the second robbery, it is alleged.

If convicted, Sabir could face up to 37 years in prison. He is also facing state charges.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

pet of the week
Meet Loki! Our Pet of the Week
beagles
Beagles rescued from medical facility arrive in St. Louis
Remains of Stelzer's basement
St. Peters grandmother’s basement floods the day she faced her daughter’s killer
Montrel Alexander is accused of killing a man at a downtown St. Louis transit center on August...
Suspect charged after man killed inside downtown St. Louis transit center