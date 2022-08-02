Man accused of shooting White Castle employee accused in 2 other robberies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wentzville man who is accused of shooting a White Castle employee during a robbery in University City is facing charges in connection with two other robberies.

Matthew Sabir, 37, is facing three federal robbery charges, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Authorities allege that Sabir robbed a White Castle on Olive on June 22, and then robbed a BP gas station and the same White Castle location the next day. Sabir shot at an employee at the White Castle during the second robbery, it is alleged.

If convicted, Sabir could face up to 37 years in prison. He is also facing state charges.

