Episode 195: Polished Prints

Be The Good – it’s a mantra we all could use. And it was the first one Leah Longueville created...
Be The Good – it’s a mantra we all could use. And it was the first one Leah Longueville created when she started making shirts in her guest bedroom.(KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Be The Good – it’s a mantra we all could use.

And it was the first one Leah Longueville created when she started making shirts in her guest bedroom.

She started Polished Prints after her first child was born. It began with a desire for more neutral baby clothes – something she struggled to find.

So she did it herself. Now four years later you can find the sustainably made graphic tees, onesies, and other goods at boutiques and stores across the country and now on Nordstrom.com.

A massive milestone that has this mom of three still pinching herself. We sat down at the Procure Marketplace at the Foundry, one of the shops you can find Polished Prints to talk about building a brand, starting from square one, and creating clothing with a purpose.

Check out their line of clothing and accessories for babes and adults: polished-prints.com/

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Episode 194: Vails Brothers
Eric Vails says business is family. He and his brother operate Vails Brothers Shrimp Chicken...
Episode 194: Vails Brothers
Episode 193: Drunken Fish + Kimchi Guys
20 years in any business is a milestone to be celebrated, but it’s an especially big deal in...
Episode 193: Drunken Fish + Kimchi Guys