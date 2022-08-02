Episode 195: Polished Prints

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Be The Good – it’s a mantra we all could use.

And it was the first one Leah Longueville created when she started making shirts in her guest bedroom.

She started Polished Prints after her first child was born. It began with a desire for more neutral baby clothes – something she struggled to find.

So she did it herself. Now four years later you can find the sustainably made graphic tees, onesies, and other goods at boutiques and stores across the country and now on Nordstrom.com.

A massive milestone that has this mom of three still pinching herself. We sat down at the Procure Marketplace at the Foundry, one of the shops you can find Polished Prints to talk about building a brand, starting from square one, and creating clothing with a purpose.

