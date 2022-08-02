CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed man robs group walking in the Central West End

Police have released surveillance video showing an armed robbery that occurred in the 10 block of S. Euclid on July 27, 2022 just after midnight.
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for a man seen robbing three people at gunpoint in the Central West End Wednesday.

Just past midnight, two women and a man were walking on South Euclid when a black Kia Soul drove past and circled back around shortly. Police said the armed driver got out of the car and ordered them to give up their belongings. Surveillance video captured the suspect going through the man’s pockets before speeding off in the Kia.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

