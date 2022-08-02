Beagles rescued from medical facility arrive in St. Louis

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Animal Protective Association (APA) in Brentwood stepped up Tuesday to help a new batch of dogs.

Workers brought in a group of beagles rescued from a medical facility in Virginia. The dogs were scheduled for medical testing and were among 4,000 pets surrendered from the facility.

Veterinarians are giving all of the dogs a physical. Anyone interested in adopting can click here for more info.

