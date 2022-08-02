23-year-old found dead inside north St. Louis home

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are searching for answers after a man was found dead in a north St. Louis neighborhood overnight Monday.

The shooting happened before 2 a.m. in the 3900 block of North 20th Street in Hyde Park neighborhood where 23-year-old Kayzorn Buckner was found dead.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

