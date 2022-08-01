Woman shot during attempted carjacking at St. Louis Walgreens, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was shot during an attempted carjacking Monday afternoon in the City of St. Louis.

Officers were called to the Walgreens in the 1400 block of N. Grand around 2:30 p.m. According to police, a woman was shot in the chest during an attempted carjacking.

Lt. Sam Gilman told News 4′s David Amelotti that the woman was listed as stable. The suspect was last seen running north of Grand.

I just spoke with Lt. Sam Gilman w/ @SLMPD. He says the female victim is stable. He says a suspect, only described as a black man, was last seen running north on Grand. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/EUIKQGCDA6 — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) August 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.