Woman shot during attempted carjacking at St. Louis Walgreens, police say

Officers were called to the Walgreens in the 1400 block of N. Grand around 2:30 p.m.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was shot during an attempted carjacking Monday afternoon in the City of St. Louis.

Officers were called to the Walgreens in the 1400 block of N. Grand around 2:30 p.m. According to police, a woman was shot in the chest during an attempted carjacking.

Lt. Sam Gilman told News 4′s David Amelotti that the woman was listed as stable. The suspect was last seen running north of Grand.

