Witnesses: Suspect shot man dead inside St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person is dead following a shooting inside a downtown St. Louis transportation station.

Witnesses told News 4 someone in a hood and mask walked into the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center on S. 15th Street and shot a man. The man who was shot died on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

