St. Louis man pleads guilty in death of man during 2019 carjacking attempt

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A would-be carjacker pleaded guilty Monday for his role in a shooting that left a man dead in 2019.

Ahead of his trial, 27-year-old Jalen Simms plead guilty to attempted carjacking resulting in death. In June 2019, surveillance video captured Simms and another man stopped next to a 2012 Dodge Ram truck in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue. Investigators said Jabari Clark was asleep inside the truck outside his home when the men approached both sides of the truck and pointed handguns at him.

As Simms struggled to get Clark out of the truck, the other suspect shot Clark several times.

Clark collapsed on his front lawn where he died as the men ran away. Simms dropped a phone charging cord that had his DNA on it, officials said.

Detectives need help identifying the suspects in this video relative to the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Jabari Clark. Anyone with information is urged to call @STLRCS at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. More info: https://t.co/zbYugdbHGm pic.twitter.com/o8naK2KFh1 — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 26, 2019

Both sides have agreed to between 23 - 25 years in prison as part of a plea agreement. His sentencing is set for Nov. 2.

Investigators are still seeking the identity of the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or report information anonymously via St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

