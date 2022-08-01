Paul DeJong homers again after promotion, Cards top Nats

St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson (25) celebrates his three-run home run with Albert Pujols,...
St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson (25) celebrates his three-run home run with Albert Pujols, right, Dakota Hudson (43) and others during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul DeJong homered for the second straight day after ending a minor league demotion, Andre Pallante pitched into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-0.

Corey Dickerson also homered for the Cardinals, who broke the game open in the fourth inning against starter Josiah Gray. Washington star Juan Soto was 0 for 3 with a walk. Soto is one of several Nationals who could be dealt before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Washington has the worst record in the majors at 35-68 and went 6-19 in July. An All-Star in 2019, DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis in May after hitting .130 with one home run in 24 games

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) celebrates after his two-run home run during the fifth...
Bell hits 3-run HR to rally Nationals past Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run...
Cardinals trade Sosa to Phillies for lefty reliever, recall DeJong from Memphis
MICDS football preps for season after falling just short of state title last 2 years
MICDS football preps for season after falling just short of state title last 2 years
MICDS football preps for season after falling just short of state title last 2 years
MICDS football preps for season after falling just short of state title last 2 years