Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
Robison was 54 years old and from Wright City, Missouri. No other information was released on the incident.
