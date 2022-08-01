Man drowns in St. Charles County pond

Lake water ripples
Lake water ripples(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.

Robison was 54 years old and from Wright City, Missouri. No other information was released on the incident.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FEMA flood damage
FEMA heads to St. Louis area to assess flood damage
Downtown violence
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
The election in Missouri is on Tuesday
U.S. Senate candidates campaign across Missouri as one unknown factor still hangs in the balance
Matthew Nikolai
Teen killed in hit-and-run outside Ted Drewes identified