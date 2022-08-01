Gov. Pritzker declares monkeypox virus public health emergency; Ill. disaster area regarding disease

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a proclamation declaring the monkeypox virus a public health emergency and declaring the state of Illinois a disaster area regarding the disease.

He issued the proclamation on Monday, August 1.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the declaration applies to the entire state and will allow Illinois Department of Public Health to use resources for coordinating the distribution of the vaccines and in prevention and treatment of the disease.

The proclamation will also help state agencies coordinate response with the federal government.

“MPV is a rare, but potentially serious disease that requires the full mobilization of all available public health resources to prevent the spread,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “That’s why I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure smooth coordination between state agencies and all levels of government, thereby increasing our ability to prevent and treat the disease quickly. We have seen this virus disproportionately impact the LGBTQ+ community in its initial spread. Here in Illinois we will ensure our LGBTQ+ community has the resources they need to stay safe while ensuring members are not stigmatized as they access critical health care.”

The proclamation takes effect immediately and is in place for 30 days.

Illinois currently has reported 520 cases of confirmed or presumptive monkeypox virus, the third most in the country.

The state has received more than 7,000 doses of vaccine from the federal government, with 13,000 additional doses expected in the near future.

Governor Pritzker called on the Department of Health and Human Services to increase Illinois’ vaccine allotment in July in a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on July 23, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been closely monitoring and consulting with states in addressing the outbreak across the United States.

