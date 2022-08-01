Golf legends flock to St. Louis for charity luncheon

By Brooke Grimsley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two golf legends stopped in St. Louis for the second annual Legends Luncheon.

Over 300 were in attendance for the unofficial kickoff of the ascension charity classic, coming soon Sept. 6 -11. Attendees heard stories from world golf Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez and Lee Trevino--

Trevino has won 29 PGA tour titles including six major championships and even won at Norwood Hills back in 1972 while Lopez’s resume includes 48 l-PGA victories, including three majors.

Both golf for fun now, while coming to events like this to help grow the game of golf for everyone

