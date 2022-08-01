FEMA heads to St. Louis area to assess flood damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - As flood victims from St. Louis City to St. Charles County continue to clean up after devastating flash flooding, representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will participate in a preliminary damage assessment this week.

Gov. Mike Parson says FEMA will assess the damage from flash floods in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles and Montgomery counties.

Eight teams will jointly verify documented damage in order to determine which federal programs can be requested to help support recovery. Those who have experienced flood- and storm-related damage should report it to their local emergency management agency if they haven’t already. Additional joint damage assessments can be conducted in more Missouri counties if additional information is documented locally.

To assist families impacted by flooding and severe storms, several Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) have been organized in the St. Louis region by SEMA’s Emergency Human Services team, the Missouri Governor’s Faith-Based and Community Service Partnership (The Partnership), Missouri Voluntary Agencies Active in Disaster (MOVOAD), the St. Louis Area and St. Charles Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), local volunteer and faith-based organizations, and other state/local agencies. MARCs are one-stop shops that pull together recovery resources in communities impacted by disasters.

Four MARCs will take place this week in Wentzville, Florissant, University City and the City of St. Louis:

Tuesday, August 2

Element Church

100 Mall Pkwy, Unit 500 | Wentzville, MO 63385

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3

John F. Kennedy Community Center

315 Howdershell Road | Florissant, MO 63031

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 4

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd. | University City, MO 63130

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, August 5

St. Louis City location TBD

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.