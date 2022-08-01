4Warn Weather: Isolated storms and more heat

Weather Discussion: There is a low-end risk for a stronger storm through 10 pm as a weak boundary pushes to the south. The severe threat sits in the lowest category, threat level 1 out of 5. If any storms can develop and tap into the available energy, then they may become capable of producing 60mph winds. In addition, there will be a brief downpour as the storm passes overhead.

Tonight our temperatures will dip into the middle 70s with the humidity remaining on the higher side. Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day because of the high heat and heat index into the triple digits. Isolated showers and storms are again possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday is also a Weather Alert Day as the heat is expected to peak.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 pm Wednesday because of a heat index as high as 108° and temperatures in the upper 90s.

Through Wednesday (KMOV)

