15-year-old shot, injured while on a walk in North City

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old was shot and injured in north St. Louis City early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue at around 4 a.m. Officers said they found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm inside a home.

The teen said she was walking to a gas station in the area when someone inside of a Nissan Sedan shot at her. She was later taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FEMA flood damage
FEMA heads to St. Louis area to assess flood damage
Downtown violence
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
Shooting generic
Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting
parkview shooting
Jennings man killed in Central West End