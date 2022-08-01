15-year-old shot, injured while on a walk in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old was shot and injured in north St. Louis City early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue at around 4 a.m. Officers said they found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm inside a home.

The teen said she was walking to a gas station in the area when someone inside of a Nissan Sedan shot at her. She was later taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

