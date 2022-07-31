Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 31, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say.

Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. The man was transported in critical condition with a wound to his chest. The woman suffered a graze wound.

At least nine apartment windows and five cars were hit by bullets, police say.

