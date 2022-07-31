4Warn Weather: Turning Much Hotter Beginning Monday

Weather Discussion: Partly cloudy & dry tonight, but quite a bit more muggy.

Monday will be much hotter. A cold front will try to make an approach into the area and could trigger a few showers & storms from mid-afternoon into Monday night, but the chances are low. I’m putting the probability of rain & storms only at 20% as of now.

The heat peaks on Tuesday and Wednesday. These are also the two days where the heat index may climb as high as 105 degrees.

Relief from the heat arrives Wednesday night as a cold front moves through. This will likely bring higher probabilities of rain & storms to the area for Wednesday night & Thursday.

