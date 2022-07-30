Teen dead after hit and run in St. Louis City

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One teen is dead after a hit and run in St. Louis City Friday evening.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car in the 6700 block of Chippewa at around 8:17 p.m. The car immediately fled the scene after. When officers arrived, the teen was not conscious or breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Accident Reconstruction was requested. The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime tape
3 suspects in custody after chase, shots fired at officers
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under...
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation
water rescue
St. Peters man hopes to find, thank first responders after being rescued from flood
Missouri political poll
How do Missouri voters feel about the job lawmakers are doing? New polling reveals split opinions