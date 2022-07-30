Teen dead after hit and run in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One teen is dead after a hit and run in St. Louis City Friday evening.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car in the 6700 block of Chippewa at around 8:17 p.m. The car immediately fled the scene after. When officers arrived, the teen was not conscious or breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Accident Reconstruction was requested. The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

