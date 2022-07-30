Teen dead after hit-and-run in St. Louis City identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One teen is dead after a hit-and-run in St. Louis City Friday evening.

The incident happened in the 6700 block of Chippewa at around 8:50 p.m. Police said an initial investigation found an unknown pickup truck was traveling westbound on Chippewa approaching Ted Drews. As the truck got closer, Matthew Nikolai, 17, was walking from a bank parking lot southbound across Chippewa towards Ted Drews.

Police said Nikolai crossed into lane one of westbound Chippewa when he was hit by the pickup truck. He then went tumbling into lane one of eastbound Chippewa where he was run over by a 2014 Ford Fusion. The truck did not stop after the crash and fled the scene. Officers said an 18-year-old and 19-year-old pulled over in the Ford and are cooperating with the investigation.

Nikolai was taken to the hospital where he later died. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.