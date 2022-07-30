Red Line MetroLink resumes service between Lambert and Shiloh-Scott, riders can expect delays

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- MetroLink riders can once again use the Red Line from the Lambert Airport station to the Shiloh-Scott station. There are currently speed restrictions on part of the system, which means riders can expect delays.

Trains are running to all stations in St. Louis City and County and St. Clair County. As flooding impacts recede, bus shuttles are no longer needed to get passengers between Red Line stations.

Blue Line trains are still only going between Shrewsbury-Landsdowne I-44 and Skinker MetroLink stations. There is currently no Blue Line service east of the Skinker station.

A press release Saturday mentioned that Blue Line trains do not connect to the Red Line at the Forest Park-DeBalieviere Station. For riders who need to transfer between the Red and Blue Line stations, bus shuttles are taking riders between the Delmar Loop, Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Skinker stations.

Earlier this week, MetroLink announced flood damage would cost about $20 million in repairs.

Read: Repairs to flood-damaged MetroLink could take weeks

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.