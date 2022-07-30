Possible strike at Boeing averted, for now, union says

Boeing
Boeing
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A possible strike by Boeing workers in the St. Louis area has been temporarily averted, the union representing the workers tells News 4.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 says it has received a modified contract offer from Boeing. The offer comes almost a week after nearly 2,500 Boeing workers at three St. Louis-area locations voted overwhelmingly to reject a contract from Boeing and go on strike.

The strike was originally slated to start on August 1. IAM tells News 4 that a vote on the modified contract will take place Wednesday. If the offer is rejected, workers will officially go on strike the next day.

News 4 has reached out to Boeing for a comment and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

downtown crash
Carjacking of pizza delivery man leads to police chase, ends in Downtown crash
211
Here’s how to get help after St. Louis area flooding
Crime tape
3 suspects in custody after chase, officer-involved shooting
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under...
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation