North City residents receive aid after flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- North St. Louis has been deemed one of the hardest hit areas from this week’s flooding.

Friday, city and state lawmakers visited people’s homes to reassure the neighborhood that help is on the way.

“It’s personal to me because I’m born, raised and live here,” says St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

A mobile command center has been set up at Norwood and Ashland Avenue to provide supplies, safety items and resources to residents.

“It was scary. The water was coming up my porch steps,” says homeowner Tamara Hall.

Hall came to tears as help arrived at her doorstep Friday.

This comes after the raging waters spilled through the basement windows and flooded her family’s home.

“About $25,000 to replace this total basement. I’ve lost the washer, the dryer, the deep freezer, and the air conditioner doesn’t work. The hot water tank doesn’t work. I’m totaled out,” says Alan Jones.

Gary Morris lives across the street. His basement was also flooded and destroyed.

“This will actually show what they will do for the northside, says Morris. “Disperse the funds equally for everybody. Don’t give this neighborhood 30 cents and give everybody else $1.75.”

“We need help too,” says North City resident Erica Jackson.

Everyone living at the Reserve Winding Creek Apartments in North County was forced to move out by management due to the flooding. The complex sits in Congresswoman Cori Bush’s district. The lawmaker said she is working to get the tenants emergency housing.

“We’re doing our best to connect them with a landlord that has space readily available so they can move in and so people don’t have to go to the hotels,” says Congresswoman Bush. “They can go directly into an apartment.”

Impacted residents are being asked to apply for emergency housing here.

St. Louis City has set up mobile command centers in Ellendale, Kingsway West, and Norwood Avenue to give assistance to the city’s hardest hit areas. Flood victims are also encouraged to visit the Urban League Headquarters. It has become an emergency resource center to assist displaced residents with hotel locations.

