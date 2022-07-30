MICDS football preps for season after falling just short of state title last 2 years

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Nine points is all that has separated the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School Rams football team from winning or playing for a state title the last two seasons. The team suffered a 5-point loss in the 2020 state title game and a 4-point loss in last year’s semi-state game.

“Two losses those first two years are only to undefeated state champions,” says Head Coach Fred Bouchard. “What I’ve figured is we need to figure out how to win that game.”

In 2019, before Bouchard took over for the Rams, MICDS had four losses in one season. That turnaround is unlikely to be a coincidence.

“I feel like he brought a sense of passion and pride to the team,” says senior running back Steve Hall. “Because we knew he came in as a multiple-time state champion so we knew we had to match his intensity and be great like his other teams.”

Senior offensive lineman Nate Schuckman believes Bouchard helped the team with getting closer. It’s something he believes they had been lacking in preview seasons.

“He brought the team together a lot I think. Before it felt like every other position group had its own place,” says Schuckman. “Classes were separated between freshman, sophomore, junior, senior and I think just bringing the team together helped a lot.”

The Rams are entering year three of Coach Bouchard’s tenure. They want to win the school’s first state championship since 2014. The team’s leaders know what that will take.

“I think it’s just finishing. I think in both of those games, we were right there,” says Hall. " We just had to take one more step and that might be taking another rep at practice or doing another sprint or something. We just have to figure how to finish in those games and that makes sure we can get a state championship this year.”

